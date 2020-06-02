Earl Whitworth, 82, of Chicago, Illinois, departed this life on Sunday, April 26, 2020, in Conway, Arkansas.
He is preceded in death by his mother Annie (Wright) Whitworth, father Sam Whitworth, wife Reva Conner Whitworth, brother George Whitworth and sister Martha Fuller.
He is survived by two sons, Samuel Whitworth and Leroy Coleman; stepdaughter Patricia Connors; two brothers Clarence and Morris Whitworth; five sisters Irene Simpson, Ada Gilbert, Sarah Lee Wilson, Helen Patterson, Marie Walters; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held 12-1 p.m. Monday, May 4, 2020, at the funeral home chapel. Interment Sinai Cemetery in Conway, Arkansas.
Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway, AR. 501-327-1124 www.larrygacklinfuneralhomes.com
