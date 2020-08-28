Earlean Holmes Woods, 85, of Conway, Arkansas, departed this life on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. She was born March 30, 1935, in Sumner, Mississippi, to the late Will Earnest Holmes and Busby Alberta Wheeler.
She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, LeRoy Homes and Eddie Walker.
She is survived by her husband, James Woods of Conway, Arkansas; three brothers, James Wheeler, Jessie Wheeler and Paul Michael Wheeler, all of South Haven, Michigan; two sisters Elizabeth Smith of Portage, Michigan, and Betty Rayford of Grand Rapids, Michigan; godchildren, Diana Maria Martinez and Susan Martinez-Dolman, both of Bronx, New York; and a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.
Walk-thru visitation will be held 1-3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Caney Cemetery in Conway, Ark.
Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway, Arkansas. 501-327-1124 www.larrygacklinfuneral homes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.