Earnestine Grissom Newberry, 94, of Holland, Arkansas, passed away on July 9, 2020 at her home. She was born Feb. 11, 1926, the daughter of the late Earnest E. and Lena Simmons Grissom.
She is survived by her sister Jean Melton; sister-in-law Doris Grissom; several nieces and nephews; special friends Charlie Parsons and Nick Maynard. Earnestine was predeceased by her loving husband Weldon Newberry, her parents and siblings, Delbert Martin, Flossie Wathall, Lucille Honeycut, Dorothy McElroy and Earl Grissom.
Earnestine was a member of the Oakland United Methodist Church, she enjoyed traveling around the state singing at churches and the Faulkner County Singing Convention.
A graveside service will be held Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Oakland Cemetery, 756 Highway 287, Holland, Arkansas. Arrangements entrusted to Griffin Leggett Conway Funeral Home. Please leave condolences at www.griffin leggettconway.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.