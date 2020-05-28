Edda M. Oertell, 87, of Conway, Arkansas, passed away on May 24, 2020. Edda was born Sept. 24, 1932, the daughter of the late Major Leva and True Loney Perrin Love in Norman, Arkansas.
She is survived by her daughter Alice (Richard) Zulpo of Bigelow, Arkansas; two grandchildren, Nicholas Zulpo and Brittany Zulpo; several nieces and nephews. Edda was predeceased by her four brothers, J.W. Love, Felix Love. Loyd Love and Billy Love.
At Edda’s request, there will be no public services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to a charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Griffin Leggett Conway Funeral Home, Conway, AR. www.griffinleggettconway.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.