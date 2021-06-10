Edgar Eugene "Lucky" Turner, Jr., 68, of Little Rock, Arkansas, passed away on June 6, 2021.
Visitation will be held Friday, June 11, 2021, from 5:30-7 p.m.
Celebration of life service will be held Saturday, June 12, 2021, 10:30 a.m. both services at Abundant Grace Christian Church, 9901 Leah Ln., Mabelvale.
Committal service and final resting place will be held at Arkansas Memorial Gardens Cemetery in North Little Rock.
Professional Services by Veasley Funeral Home, Conway.
