Edith Othelia Anthony, 80, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Nov. 27, 2020, in Conway, Arkansas. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Anthony; her son, Rick Anthony (Mitzi); her daughter, Tina A. Mankey (Darrell); and brother, Charles Keathley. She had four grandchildren and six great grandsons.
Visitation schedule will be on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Roller McNutt – Conway. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to oneChurch of Conway missions at www.onechurchconway.com or an organization of choice.
