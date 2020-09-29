Edna Sue Earnhart Arnett, 73, of Wooster, Arkansas, passed away on Sept. 26, 2020. She was born in Greenbrier, Arkansas, on Oct. 11, 1946, to the late Jerry Franklin Earnhart and Mary Pearl (Blair) Earnhart.
Sue is survived by her loving husband or 43 years, Gary Arnett of Wooster, Arkansas; children, Paula (William) Winn of Wooster, Arkansas, Pam (Darrell) Horton of Conway, Arkansas, Leigh Ann (Alberto) Castellanos of Kentucky; grandchildren, Laci (Andrew) Booth, Matt (Brittney) Barnard, Zach Horton, Caroline and Sophia Castellanos; great grandchildren, Rhealea, Marlea, Beckett, Grant, Lily and Briar; brothers, Jerry Lee (Linda) Earnhart of Greenbrier, Arkansas, and Ronnie Joe (Mary) Earnhart of Jerusalem, Arkansas; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends she loved like family.
She will always be lovingly remembered as mom, sis, Aunt Edna Sue, nanny and nan.
Pallbearers will be Matt Barnard, Zach Horton, Chris Earnhart, Louis Earnhart, Allen Mallett, Al Hemmerich. Honorary pallbearer is Robbie Smith.
Visitation will be held at Bishop-Crites Funeral Home on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m.
Funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Bishop-Crites Funeral Home with Brother Freddie Mark Wilcox and Brother Ed Stephenson officiating, burial following to East Shady Grove Cemetery.
Arrangements made with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, Arkansas 72058, www.bishopcritesfuneral home.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.