Edward Arnold Burnett, July 8, 1938-March 22, 2020.
Edward Arnold “Eddie” Burnett passed away peacefully on March 22, 2020, at Superior Health and Rehab in Conway. Eddie was born, July 8, 1938, to Unis and Viola Hankins Burnett of the Pleasant Valley community, south of Wooster.
Eddie attended Wooster School until 9th grade when the school consolidated with Greenbrier. He graduated Greenbrier High School in 1956 and joined the Army for basic training. He then served in the Arkansas Army National Guard, even spending at day patrolling at Little Rock Central in September 1957.
Beginning in the millwork shop at Nabholz Construction Company, Eddie went on to spend over 40 years in the construction business, supervising building projects for Starkey Construction and later James Cone Construction. Many buildings around Conway were erected under his watchful eye, including at least six on the University of Central Arkansas campus. In retirement, he oversaw the construction of a new sanctuary and fellowship building at his church, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church.
Eddie is survived by his wife of 62 years, Evelyn Starkey Burnett; his daughter, Cindy (Ron) Beckman; his son, Robert (Theresa) Burnett; and two grandsons, Will Beckman and Max Burnett. He was preceded in death by his parents, a grandson, Ronald Craig Beckman, Jr., and his brothers, Carlton and Gary Burnett.
The family would like to thank Dr. Ladly Abraham, Dr. Brandon Thurow, Eli Jackson, P.A. and all of the wonderful people at Superior Health and Rehab for their compassion and care of Eddie over the past four months.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pleasant Valley Cemetery Association, 17 E. Jericho Drive, Greenbrier, AR 72058.
