Edward “Comodor” Freeman, 85 of Greenbrier, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. He was born Oct. 25,1935, in Greenbrier, Arkansas, to Joseph T. and Hattie Fulmer Freeman. Comodor was preceded in death by his sisters, Inez Lybarger, Vonetta Glover; a niece, Patty Lybarger; and his parents.
Comodor had lots of special friends at the Wagon Wheel Restaurant in Greenbrier and the Springhill Café. He knew “a lot of the history about Greenbrier” and always had a good story to share.
Left to cherish his memory is his sister, Merlene Clark of Little Rock, AR, and several nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces, great-great- nephews, great-great-nieces and many cousins.
A private burial will be at Henderson Cemetery in Greenbrier.
