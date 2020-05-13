Edward “Ed” Charles Appler III, 70, of Conway, Arkansas, passed from this life on May 10, 2020. He was born in Hot Springs, Arkansas, on Nov. 3, 1949, to Edward Charles Appler Jr. and Juanita Charlotte Richardson.
Ed served honorably in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War from 1968 to 1971. After his discharge from the Navy, he returned to Hot Springs, Arkansas. Shortly after his discharge from the Navy, his brother Joseph Appler introduced him to Jesus and he gave his life to Christ in 1973. Ed moved to Hawaii to serve as a missionary with Youth With a Mission (YWAM). In Hawaii he met Sharon Gaye Willard, who was also a missionary with YWAM, and they were married on June 5, 1976.
Ed and Sharon moved back to his hometown of Hot Springs, Arkansas, and on May 16, 1977, he became the proud father of Aaron Charles Appler.
On April 1, 1980, they were blessed with the birth of their second son, Andrew Joseph Appler. Ed found his passion for helping others becoming a Social Worker. He found great reward in serving those in need at homeless shelters, battered women’s homes, and helping teenage moms. Eventually, he and Sharon found their calling in helping build families through adoption work. They still get Christmas cards and pictures from the hundreds of families they’ve helped. Ed loved helping others and gave much of his time to working with and supporting fellow Veterans through the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).
He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Sharon Appler; sons, Aaron Appler (Kristin) and Andrew Appler (Whitney); grandchildren, Scarlet, Gentry, Lachlan; brother, Joseph Appler (Tricia); and a host of other loving family and friends.
A Family celebration of life will be held at a later date and time.
Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to A Natural State Funeral Service in Jacksonville, Arkansas. His online guestbook is available at www.anaturalstatefuneralservice.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.