Edward Lee Dow, 60, of Conway, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Feb. 3, 2021. He was born July 25, 1960, in Conway, Arkansas, to the late Raymond Edward and Emma Jean Dow.
Edward was a coach for 17 years, Assistant Principal for 11 years at Conway’s East Campus, and retired after 11 years as Supervisor of Transportation for Conway Public Schools. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching the Cardinals play baseball. Edward was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who more than anything loved coaching his three children and being a “Pawpaw”. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Edward is survived by his wife of 37 years, Linda Dow; children, Heath (Kelly) Dow, Heather (Caleb) Dickson, Hayden Edward Dow and future daughter-in-law, Katie Hicks; grandchildren, Kipley Edward Dow, John Barrett Dickson and Blayne Henry Dickson; and sisters, Raye Jean (Don) Linn and Katie Dow.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Conway, Arkansas.
In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Conway Second Baptist Church Children’s Ministry or Arkansas Baptist Disaster Relief.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneral homes.com/conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.