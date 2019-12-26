Edward Lee Roberts Greenbrier

Edward Lee Roberts, 79, of Greenbrier, Arkansas passed away on Dec. 22, 2019. He was born in Greenbrier, Arkansas, on Dec. 13, 1940, to Haze Ezekiel Roberts and Letha Everlyn Roberts.
Some folks believe the measure of a person’s worth is what you read once they have passed away. The ones who preceded in death and the ones left behind. It’s a tangible memory you can hold in your hand and read, but much of a person’s life can’t be read in the pages of the obituaries. It’s the legacy they have left behind. It’s the memories that each one of us share. It’s looking in your children’s eyes and seeing a familiar resemblance or hearing a song that reminds you of them. It’s the unseen times or the unspoken moments. The inside jokes and the place that they hold in your heart. Those are the true worth of a person’s life. I have always heard Edward say he wanted to be remembered for what he had when he was gone and I think I finally understand what those things are. He was truly one of the richest men in the legacy that he has left behind.
First and most importantly, Edward knew who God was and he lived his life the best way he could. His absence leaves a void in the lives of all who knew him. It is the absolute truth that say Greenbrier will never be the same without him.
Not a day has gone by that he didn’t grieve and miss his firstborn Kendall. He has missed him more than he could ever find the words to say. The moment Edward took his last breath was the first he was finally able to be at peace.
He lived an iconic life. A marriage of 37 years to a woman who loved him unconditionally. They loved each other well, through good times and bad times. Through the feast and famine. Things that could have destroyed most of the strongest marriages, they walked through and came out even stronger. Many people never get the opportunity to experience a love like that. It was a love story written just for the two of them and it is a priceless accomplishment.
And then there are his children, the ones by birth and the ones he gained through marriage. You couldn’t spend time with Ed and not know at least something about the one “the kids” in this family, be it good or bad. However, he loved them all the absolute best way he knew how. Many tears and joys have been spoken over all of us throughout our life with him. He was richly blessed with family. Psalms 127:3-5 speaks of how children are a gift from God, a reward. Edward leaves behind a full quiver and was blessed by each and every child he had.
He was blessed with 24 grandchildren and this is truly where his love and goodness flowed most freely and where without a doubt, he got it right. He loved each of them more than life itself. He was truly his God-given best when it came to grandchildren and great grandchildren. There has never been a doubt of how much he loved them. May they always know and remember his kindness.
And you can’t remember his legacy without remembering the town of Greenbrier that he loved so much. He was known by all and pretty much knew everything about everyone, whether you liked it or not. His mind was a perpetual calendar and he remembered days and dates better than anyone. He was truly a blessed man and will be greatly missed.
He was proceeded by his parents, Haze Ezekiel and Letha Everlyn Roberts; son, Kendall E. Roberts; brother, Robert (Bob) Roberts, George Roberts; sisters, Mary Roberts Harrington, and Elwanda Roberts Garrigus.
Edward is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Martha King Roberts; children, Ginger (Ricky) Harrison, Kami (Jim) Jaggers, Robin Roberts Tipton, Mitchell Lee Roberts, Brazos Waco (Misty) Roberts; inherited children, Charlie Killgo, Dallas Peacock, Jim (Mary) Peacock, Laurie (Will) Green; grandchildren, Kendra Billings-Hadley, Cliff (Jenni) Harrison, Jessica (Emery) Murray, Jeremy (Shannon) Lasley, Adam Harrison, Bliss Jaggers, Rhett Jaggers, Weston Jenkins, Jett Tipton, Ledger Haze Tipton, Sparrow Grace Roberts, River Waco Roberts, Charlie Nicole Killgo, William Charles Killgo III, Heather Lee Sutterfield, Zoe Moon White Peacock, Elizabith Autumn Blue Darby, Aerial (Adam) Clay, Dillon Peacock, Dakota Peacock, Brittainy (Blake) Jones, Britton Green, Marcus Green, Matthew (Ashley) Green; great grandchildren, Kerston Hadley, Camryn Miller, Drake Harrison, Wyatt Harrison, Corey Wiley, Chloe Hunt, Peyton Lasley, Jasper Lasley, Dallyn Lasley, Ace Williams, Moriah Joy, Skarlett Moon, Leland Moon, Wren Steele; brothers, Larry Joe (Tina) Roberts, Jerry (Markeeta) Roberts; sisters, Peggy Schultz; a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Bishop-Crites Funeral Home from 4-8 p.m.
Funeral will be held on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Bishop-Crites Funeral Home at 10 a.m. with Pastor Tim Powell officiating, with burial following to Thorn Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, AR 72058, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
