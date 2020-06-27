Edward Lee Stephens, aged 89, of Guy, Arkansas, passed from this life on Thursday, June 25, 2020. He was born on Aug. 8, 1930, in Naylor, Arkansas, the son of Wesley A. and Ila Ogden Stephens.
Ed was preceded in death, by his parents; three brothers, L. P., Tounz, and Cecil Stephens; a grandson, Zack Stephens; Lillian Jean Sanders Walker Stephens, (second wife); and Iris Jean Bowen Stephens, (first wife and mother of his children).
Ed influenced many students and teachers in Arkansas Public Schools throughout his career. He valued education and encouraged all students to complete their education to the best of their abilities. He was very proud to have been able to obtain his specialist’s degree in education. Ed was a veteran and served in the United States Army during the Korean conflict. He enjoyed camping and fishing very much, throughout his life. He especially enjoyed staying in campsites that were constructed during the depression in the 1930’s. Ed marveled at the wisdom that inspired leaders to provide much needed jobs for citizens provided income but are continuing legacy that can still be enjoyed today. Upon retirement, Ed returned to Guy where he enjoyed fellowship with many members of the community. He also enjoyed watching his grandchildren and great- grandchildren participate in a variety of sports.
Ed is survived by his three sons, Ed L. Stephens, Jr. (Barbara) of Marietta, Georgia, David W. Stephens (Florene) of Guy, Arkansas, and Larry J. Stephens (Krista) of Conway, Arkansas; four grandchildren, David Stephens, Jr. (Amy), Wesley Stephens (Katie) , Lora Stephens, and Samantha Garretson (Kyle); and eight great grandchildren. He is also survived by one sister, Corinth Stephens Willbanks of Conway; sister-in-law, May Stephens, stepson, J. Michael Walker (Mimi) of Los Angeles, California; stepdaughter, Sherri J. McCutcheon (John) of Fayetteville, Arkansas; several step-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ed was able to stay in his home where he would be more comfortable until his death. Some family members, Home Instead staff, and Arkansas Hospice helped to make this possible. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Sharon Glover for all the roles she has helped in over the last 10 years.
A graveside service will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Pinecrest Memorial Park in Alexander, Arkansas.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Arkansas Children’s Hospital.
