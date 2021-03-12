Edward Willis Evans was born on Sept. 29, 1929, in Bigelow, Arkansas, to Ollie and Culer Dockery Evans. He departed this life March 9, 2021. He professed a hope in Christ at an early age and joined with Bethel AME Church of Bigelow, Arkansas. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and he loved his family dearly.
He married Christine Coswell on April 13, 1950. To this union seven children were born, Gloria Mabry, Peggy Evans both of Bigelow, Edward Marshall Evans (Doris) of Bigelow, Kathy Tyus (Wesley) of Twin Groves, William “Harvey” Evans (Sherry) of Bigelow, Roger Evans of Maumelle, and Chris Evans (Gina) of Conway. Nine grandchildren, Corey, Martecia, Crystal, Carlie, Catrice, Samantha, Reginald, Jonathan and Philip; and 13 great-grandchildren Gabriel, Anaya, Ty, Olivia, Graylynn, Martell, Everleigh, Andrew, Jeremiah, Jamara, Jayliah, Stiles and Penelope. He is survived by two brothers, Nathaniel and Artis Evans (Maggie) of Bigelow. He was preceded in death by a sister, Katherine Baker of San Diego, California, and his mother and father.
He began his education at Dunbar High School in Little Rock, Arkansas. He was self-employed in the logging industry. He worked for Burk’s Wrecking company in various areas. He also worked for several construction companies, most notably, Nabholz Construction Company for over 40 years.
He was an extremely strong man, both physically and intellectually. He enjoyed working with his hands and mind, especially woodcutting, gardening and anything to help family and friends. He was an active member of Bethel AME Church where he contributed tirelessly to the Kingdom of God through his tithes of time, talent and money. He served as a Trustee, Steward and an excellent Sunday School teacher for as long as most of us can remember!
A visitation will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, in the Chapel of Roller-McNutt Funeral Home, Conway, Arkansas. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. immediately following visitation. Final interment will be in Casey Cemetery, Bigelow, Arkansas.
