Eldon Eugene Tackett, age 93, of Quitman, Arkansas, passed away Feb. 18, 2020. Born on Aug. 16, 1926, in Quitman, Arkansas, he was the son of the late Huey Eugene and Clema Robertson Tackett.
Tackett was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served his country during World War II. His word was his bond. He married the love of his life Lequedia Tucker Tackett and they celebrated 71 years together. He was a man whose kindness, wisdom and unique gifts touched the world in special ways. He brought smiles to everyone he met.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Lucille Hargett and Flo Adams, his brother Raymond Tackett and an infant brother Clyde Martin Tackett.
He is survived by his wife Lequedia Tackett, his daughters Mary Johnston and her husband Jack, Loretta Cargile and her husband Travis and Sheila Smith and her husband Curtis, his sisters Viva Nell Hargett, Bertie Houston and Robbie Holland, his grandchildren Christie New, Sindy Hild and her husband Terry, Crystal Lackey and her husband Buster, Chad Smith and his wife Kori and Dustin Burdin and his wife Ashley, nine great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Tackett is also survived by his other relatives and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Howard General Baptist Church with services beginning at 2 p.m. Interment with military honors will follow in the Centerpoint Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Olmstead Funeral Home. www.olmstead.cc
