Miss Eleanor Louise Florentz, 86, of Conway, Arkansas passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021.
Miss Eli was the only child born to Alfred Nils Florentz and Margaret Hill Florentz on August 23, 1934, in Little Rock, Arkansas.
She was born to devoted parents and early advocates of persons with developmental disabilities. In 1948, Mr. Florentz organized the Little Rock Exceptional Children’s School Association. He then began his statewide campaign, which grew to a state funded school and later became the Conway Human Development Center. All of this dedication and work were done in hopes that one day, services for Miss Eli and others may be offered closer to their homes.
Miss Eli enjoyed music and played in the bell choir at the CHDC for many years. An avid solitaire player, she easily moved from playing cards to her iPad which was always close at hand. She had a love for her home of 24 years, Patterson House, and her day services offered at Profiles. Independent Living Services was honored to provide her services.
Many thanks to just some of her favorite people: Dr. John Dobbs, staff members from ILS some for many years and some a short time; her classmates and teachers in the Values class; and her sister housemates of Patterson House. Also, thank you to the doctors of Conway Regional Medical Center and the staff of Heritage Living Center.
Memorials may be given in Eleanor’s name to Independent Living Services, Inc. 615 E.
Robins Conway, Arkansas 72032 and Conway Human Development Center 150 E. Siebenmorgan Road Conway, Arkansas 72032.
Graveside services will be held at Roselawn Cemetery 2801 Asher Avenue Little Rock, Arkansas 72204 on Wednesday, May 26 2021 at 11 a.m. with Chaplain Chris Perry officiating.
