Elinor Lorene Merritt, 97, of Conway, formerly of Pine Bluff, went to be with the Lord on October 14 , 2020, surrounded by her loving children. She was born May 19, 1923, in Epps, Louisiana, to Jessie and Lillie Bell Stout. She was a retired Home Economist for Arkla Gas Company. She was a member of Hawley Methodist Church in Pine Bluff. She was preceded in death by her husband, James O. Merritt, and 3 sisters, Pauline Champagne, Ila Shock, and Nina McEntire.
She is survived by her children, Robert Pointer (Susie), of Maumelle, Phyllis Cox (Denzil), of Conway, Harold Pointer (Tana) of Pine Bluff, and Sandra Colschen (Gregg), of Houston, Texas; 3 sisters, Lillian Miller of Salem, NH, Opal Spies and Bess Trevino of Kansas City, MO. Seven grandchildren, Rob Pointer, Amber Cox Joachim, Davin Cox, Blake Pointer, Lucas Pointer, David Colschen and Michael Colschen; and 18 great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held by Ralph Robinson & Son on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Graceland Cemetery in Pine Bluff.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in her honor to Faulkner County Council on Aging, 705 E Siebenmorgen Rd, Conway, Arkansas 72034.
