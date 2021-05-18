Elizabeth Joann Niehaus of Greenbrier, born Feb. 3, 1938, in Little Rock, went home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on May 14, 2021.
Joann was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Ada Cox Daniels; her wonderful husband, Robert T. Niehaus, Sr.; daughter, Debbie Holdcraft; stepson, Duane Niehaus; and granddaughter, Brandy Jackson.
She is survived by her children, Tracey Jackson (Carroll), Lynnette Sorensen, Jeanette Edens and Robby Niehaus, Jr.; stepdaughter, Vinita Kaye Watts; grandchildren, David and Ronnie Holdcraft, Todd Jackson, Wendy Lewis, Tiffany Niehaus, and Michelle Sorensen; two brothers, Charles Daniels (Ernestine) and Ted Daniels (Helen); plus a host of great-grandkids, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be Tuesday, May 18, from 6-8 p.m. at Roller-Owens Funeral Home, 5509 John F. Kennedy Blvd, North Little Rock.
Services will be Wednesday, May 19, at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery in Austin, Arkansas, Pastor Ed Stephenson officiating.
Online guestbook is available at www.rollerfuneral homes.com/owens.
