Elsa Marie Knoch, 87, of Greenbrier, passed away Aug. 29, 2020. She was born June 29, 1933, in Kissing, Germany. Elsa was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 48 years, Gerald Knoch.
She is survived by her son, Kenneth Knoch of Greenbrier; daughters, Karen McNutt of Conway, Kelly Robinson of Conway, Kimberly Ralls of Guy-Perkins; grandchildren, Larry Lamar (Porsha) Bunting Jr., Megan Ralls; two great grandchildren, Akyiah Bunting and Klelyn Bunting; sister, Eva Wagner of Augsburg, Germany; and brother, Joseph Lutzenberger of Kissing, Germany.
Donations can be made in her memory to the Faulkner County Humane Society.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneral homes.com/greenbrier
