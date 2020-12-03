Elsie Imogene (Jean) Sewell Burgess, 93, of Greenbrier, Arkansas, was born on Sept. 26, 1927, in St. Petersburg, Florida, to the late Ross and Verda Robins Sewell. She died peacefully at her home on Dec. 1, surrounded by her family.
In 1948 she married Wassell L. Burgess, and together they had three children: Les Burgess (deceased); Sue (Ron) Tilley, and Ross (Sharon) Burgess; one grandson, Doug (April) Tilley; one great granddaughter, Hannah Tilley; and one great grandson, Tanner (Megan) Tilley, all of Greenbrier.
In addition to the loss of her son, Les, she was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Wassell, and a granddaughter, Rebecca Diane Tilley.
In her adolescent years Jean lived throughout the southeast US. Later her family moved to Little Rock, Arkansas, where she graduated from Joe T. Robinson high school in 1945. She entered the LR Baptist School of Nursing in the fall and graduated as an RN in 1948. She truly was an example of what a nurse should be. She was smart and savvy concerning the practice of medicine, but more importantly she understood people and their need to be valued and cared for. She was a compassionate and selfless caregiver to many. She worked in hospitals and clinics, ending her nursing career as school nurse for Greenbrier Schools where perhaps she had her biggest impact on the lives of hundreds of families. Her husband pastored Springhill Baptist Church in Greenbrier for many years and she perfectly fit the role of pastor’s wife. She truly loved her church family.
Her celebration service will be held on Friday, Dec. 4, at 11 a.m. at Springhill Baptist Church in Greenbrier. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Springhill Cemetery.
The service will also be live streamed at springhillbaptistchurch.info. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the Wassell and Jean Burgess Scholarship Endowment fund at Central Baptist College or to Springhill Baptist Church. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
