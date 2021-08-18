Elton D. ‘Buck’ McManis, 88, of Conway, Arkansas, was born on June 17, 1933, in Wellington, Kansas, raised in California, went to be with Lord on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, surrounded by his family.
Buck’s memory will forever be treasured by the love of his life for 60 years, Kathryn; their three sons, Mike McManis, Tim McManis and family, Eric McManis and family, all from Conway, Arkansas; daughter, April Ryan and family from Magnolia, Arkansas; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many others that loved him dearly.
A memorial service in Buck’s honor will take place this coming Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 1719 Robinson Avenue, Conway, Arkansas.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that donations be made to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital.
Arrangements entrusted to Clinton Funeral Service.
To sign Buck’s online guestbook, please go to clintonfuneralservice.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.