Emily Marie Ledbetter Montgomery Conway

Emily Marie Ledbetter Montgomery passed away on Jan. 16, 2020, at the age of 99. A graveside service, with support from Roller-McNutt Funeral Home, will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Conway at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
Emily was born on Feb. 14, 1920, in Little Rock, Arkansas, to the late Arvor and Hildur Ledbetter. Mrs. Montgomery was a graduate of Conway High School and attended the University of Central Arkansas (UCA) and the University of Texas. She was a dormitory house mother and later a dietician and hostess at UCA. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Conway, the Retired Teachers Association, and the 20th Century Club. Emily loved flower gardening, reading, and being with family.
She is survived by her daughter, Judith Montgomery Mize of Conway; son, James Howard Montgomery (Patty) of Conway; four grandchildren, Roby D. Mize, Jr. (Michelle) of Dallas, Texas, Jennifer Gonser (Bill) of Spring Branch, Texas, Katy Starnes (Ben) of Little Rock and Travis Montgomery (Elizabeth) of Little Rock. Also surviving Mrs. Montgomery are nine great grandchildren, Roby D. III, Garrett, and Ian Mize; Will, Emily, Graham, and Tucker Gonser; and Alex and Charlotte Starnes. She is also survived by her brother, William M. Ledbetter (Clara) of Conway and sister-in-law, Beverly Ledbetter of Placitas, New Mexico.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard R. Montgomery and brothers, Arvor Ledbetter, Jr. and Edwin Ledbetter.
Mrs. Montgomery’s family would like to extend their gratitude to the caregivers and staff at Baptist Health Medical Center, Kindred Hospice, and Simply Humble Beginnings.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the First United Methodist Church of Conway or to the Howard R. and Emily Montgomery Scholarship at UCA.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
