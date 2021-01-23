Emma Jean “Lawley” Varner, 83, of Conway, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. She was born Aug. 3, 1937, in Helena, Alabama, to the late David and Mary Lawley.
Emma enjoyed cooking, traveling and spending time with her friends. Some of her fondest times were hosting the Senior Sunday School Class Christmas Party. Emma was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Conway.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Nathanael Varner; stepdaughter, Beverly; stepson, Michael; grandson, Seth Varner; and several siblings.
She is survived by her son, Scott (Terri) Varner; stepdaughter, Brenda McClanahan; granddaughter, Brooke Varner; two step-granddaughters, Amy McClanahan and Pamela Murphy; two step-grandsons, Tim and Jon Cornell; and siblings, Larry, Faye, Sharon and Dean.
Funeral service will be Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Friendship Baptist Church in Conway. Visitation will begin one hour prior at the Church. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Friendship Baptist Church Building Fund.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneral homes.com/conway
