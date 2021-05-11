Eric James Hambuchen, 48, of Mayflower, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord May 5, 2021. He was born June 6, 1972, in Conway, Arkansas, to Jim and GiGi Hambuchen.
Eric was preceded in death by his father, Jim Hambuchen; and his grandparents, August and Mary Hambuchen and Frederick Joseph and Anna Ruth Worm.
Eric was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. After graduating from Conway High School he earned an Associate Degree for Computer Aided Drafting, Associate for Industrial Equipment Technology, became a Journeyman Electrician in 1994 and a Master Electrician in 1997. He was a third-generation proud owner of Hambuchen Electric. He worked alongside his father wiring the City of Conway for decades and has passed down his legacy to Beau.
Eric always had a need for speed. He enjoyed gambling and going to the casinos. He loved to hunt and explore any mudhole he could find with his dogs. He was our “MacGyver” and could fix anything we ask him to and he did everything we asked of him. Eric lived to please his Petunia daily.
Eric is survived by his loving wife, Chrystel Hambuchen (Naylor); two sons, Hunter Naylor and Beau Brannan; his mother, GiGi Hambuchen; sisters, Gina Hambuchen, Jill Turner (Mark); his in-laws, Ricky and Becky Naylor; sister-in-law, Aprel Shelby (Naylor); brother-in-law, Nicholas Naylor; and also several very special and loved nieces and nephews, Anna and Lizzie Whitley, Riley and Reagan Turner, Abagail and Jackson Shelby, Lanna, Grace, Mallory, Gage, Lily and Remi Naylor, and his great nephew, Jay Duke Williams. Eric is also survived by his dogs, Bayou, Haze and Jax and other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway with a Rosary starting at 5:30 p.m. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. at New Life Church, 633 S. Country Club Road, Conway. Burial will be in Mayflower Cemetery.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
