Erma L. Harris, 88, of Conway went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. She was born May 8, 1932, in Conway to the late Herman M. and Lara Agnes Grimes Smith.
She is also preceded in death by her husband, George Harris; son, Don Harris; brother, Herman M. Smith; and sister, Alma Margaret Smith.
She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Hammond of Russellville, Arkansas; sister, Wanda Milburn of Dardanelle, Arkansas; two grandchildren, Jim Hammond of Russellville, Arkansas; and Lisa Lea of Pottsville, Arkansas; and four great-grandchildren.
Erma was a member of Faith Assembly of God Church in Conway. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Erma will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28 at Crestlawn Memorial Park, with Bro David Bishop officiating.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
