Ernest Charles “Ernie” Ball, 72, of Greenbrier, went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. He was born on Thursday, July 15, 1948, in Baltimore, Maryland, to the late Ernest Otto and Grace Sheets Ball.
Ernie served in the United States Army in Vietnam where he earned the Purple Heart medal, after returning to the states he served as a Drill Sergeant. After leaving the Army he worked at the Veterans Administration until retirement helping other veterans. He loved fishing and sports. He especially loved watching his children and grandchildren play sports where he even coached baseball and basketball for them. He belonged to the Church of Christ.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jeannie of the home; son, Ernie Ball (Kate) of Atlanta, Georgia; daughters, Marilee Mendoza (Eduardo) of Mt. Pleasant, Texas, and Mandy Hare (Kevin) of Greenbrier; sisters, Pat Russell of McKinney, Texas, Wanda Meyer (Bill) of Riverside, California, and Cyndi Ball of McKinney; 10 grandchildren, Miranda, Ryan-Rose, Hattie, Emma and Silas Mendoza, Spencer, Andrew, Hudson, Ashlyn, Jackson Hare; his many wild animals he fed; and a host of other family and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, 1-2 p.m. at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in the Cadron Valley Cemetery with military honors.
Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/greenbrier
