Eugene “Cotton” Parker, 87, of Conway, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord, at his home surrounded by family, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. He was born Sept. 5, 1933, in Shirley, Arkansas, to the late Gordon and Ella (Bellamy) Parker. Cotton was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Carolyn (Payne) Parker; parents, and six brothers, Willie (Bill), Leemon, Leonard, J.D., Ray and Jackie Parker.
Cotton is survived by two daughters, Carol Ann Burr (Gary) and Marilyn Arendall (Robert) all of Conway; one granddaughter, Paula Aquino (Jose) of Conway; four great-grandchildren, Brittani Barou (Alex) of San Diego, California, Dustyn Parker (Amanda) of Greenbrier, Michael Carmichael, Jr. and Cody Carmichael of Conway; three great-great-grandchildren, Cooper Parker , Emma Parker of Greenbrier, and Baby Barou of San Diego, California; two brothers, Rev. Paul Parker (Betty) of Alma, and Dean (Did) Parker of Greenbrier; one sister, Imogene Reynolds of Conway; two sisters-in-law, Lavola Parker and Linda Parker of Conway; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Cotton was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Conway. In his early years, he worked for Virco Manufacturing for 10 years. He worked in construction before becoming a cattle ranch manager in Vilonia for over 20 years, before his retirement. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great grandfather, who loved to hunt and spend time with his family and was a member of the Faulkner County Mounted Patrol. Cotton will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friendship Baptist Church Building Fund at 767 Rocky Point Road, Conway, Arkansas, 72032
Family visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be held at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in the Chapel, Conway, Arkansas, on Tuesday Sept. 29, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Bro. Freddy Mark Wilcox officiating. Entombment will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Dustyn Parker, Michael Carmichael Jr., Cody Carmichael, Jerry Parker Jr., Seth Parker and Steve Parker. Honorary Pallbearers will be Robert Arendall, Derek Parker, Cooper Parker and Emma Parker, Dean Parker, Jerry Reynolds, Mickey Reynolds, Drew Parker and Doyle Parker.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.