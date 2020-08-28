Faber E. Bland, age 77, of Brimley, Michigan, formerly of Conway, passed away Sunday afternoon, Aug. 23, 2020, at the Hospice of the EUP – Hospice House.
Faber was born on Aug. 22, 1943, in Morrilton, Arkansas, the son of the late Faber and Ethel (Gatewood) Bland. He graduated from Pine Street High School in Conway and continued his education at the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff, formerly AM&N. Faber served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era and later in the Seabee Reserves. He worked for Arkansas Fish and Game as a Fishery Biologist. Later he worked for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as a Fishery Biologist in Minnesota, California, lower Michigan, Oregon and finally Brimley, where he retired.
Faber is survived by his wife, Laura Jean (Hettinger) Bland; three children, Erik (Crystal Davenport) Bland of Atlanta, Georgia, Matt Bland of Brinley, Michigan, and Kelsey (Paul) Roehm of Grand Rapids, Michigan; two sisters, Ruby Bland and Annie (Eldridge) Fears both of Little Rock, Arkansas; and a brother, Robert (Charlene) Bland of Conway, Arkansas.
A private family funeral service will be held on Thursday at C.S. Mulder Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.