Farrel Ray Cullum, 82, of North Little Rock, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord, March 25, 2021. He was born Nov. 25, 1938, in Van Buren County to the late Coleman and Bessie Cates Cullum.
Farrel was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Virginia Bell Cullum; brothers, Weldon, Harold, James and Selby Cullum; sisters, Lorene Wilson, Mildred Roberts, Marvell Null, Bernice Holladay, Mary Tackett, and Linda Swofford. He was a member of Oak Grove Church of Christ.
Farrel is survived by daughters, Lisa (Mark) Taylor, Sheila (Greg) Graves, Nancy (Bobby) Edwards and Anita (Robert) Jarrett; 14 grandchildren, Kristen Taylor, Aaron Taylor, Nicholas Taylor, Joshua Graves, Jordan (Hannah) Graves, Stephanie Graves, Christa Graves, Bobby (Jill) Edwards, III, Alyssa Edwards, Zach Edwards, Dalton Edwards, Anna Jarrett, Robert Jarrett, JR., and Emily Jarrett; two great grandchildren, Elaina Goff and Hartley Edwards; brother, Billy (Kathy) Cullum; two sisters, Norma Anderson and Fran Stiltner; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral Service will begin at 2 p.m. Monday, March 29, 2021, at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Visitation will be one hour prior at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Quattlebaum Cemetery in Bee Branch, Arkansas.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneral homes.com/conway
