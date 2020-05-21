Fay Davis, 89, of Greenbrier, went to be with the Lord, May 19, 2020. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 21 at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, May 22 at First Pentecostal Church in Guy with interment to follow at Old Salem Cemetery in Gravesville. Roller Funeral Homes are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funerals and visitations to 50 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering our funeral homes.

