Felicia Ann Caudell, 41, of Conway, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. She was born Sept. 25, 1979, in Conway, Arkansas, the daughter of Joe Donald and Louise McCollum. Felicia was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Harrel and Evelyn Free; paternal grandparents, Joe and Betty McCollum; three aunts; and two uncles.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 20 years, Jason; her parents; four sons, Dalton Ray (Cheyenne), Aaron Wade, Alexander Lee, and Matthew Jade; two grandsons, Maliki and Landon; two sisters, Kathy Free-Christian (Melissa) and Amanda (Kemble) McCollum; two brothers, Allen Free and David McCollum (Misty); several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Felicia was of the Baptist faith and employed as shift manager at Rallys. She enjoyed hiking, camping, fishing, and traveling. Most of all she loved spending time with her family. Felicia was known as a kind hearted person with an amazing smile and laughter, who loved her family more than life itself. Known to her friends and family as Casper, Flea and FeeFee. Felicia will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19 with the family present from 6pm to 8 p.m. at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home, Conway. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20 at the funeral home, with burial following at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
Roller Funeral Homes are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funerals and visitations to 100 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering our funeral homes.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.