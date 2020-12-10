Ferriest Leonard Lee Richardson, 84, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Dec. 4, 2020, in Conway, Arkansas.
He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Rojana Stark Richardson; his sons, Andrew Rosen (Marla), and Robert Richardson (Shannon); and his daughter Cynthia Barrow (Daniel), all of Florida; stepdaughter, Tanya Downey (Robert) of Conway; brother, Lawrence Richardson (Sharon) of Alabama; and sister, Martha Santee of Kansas. He had 15 grandkids along with 17 great grandkids between the families.
Memorial service will be held Thursday, Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. at Woodland Heights Baptist Church. Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway, Arkansas, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Foundation for Prader Willi at www.fpwr.org, Woodland Heights Baptist Church or an organization of choice in his memory.
