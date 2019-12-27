Flinn Archer Echols Conway

Flinn Archer Echols, 66, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.
Flinn was born Sept. 28, 1953, in Des Arc, Arkansas, to Clydean (Clanton) and Silas Britton Echols. He grew up in Leslie, Arkansas, with a sister (Sherry) and 3 brothers (Randall, Tom and David).
Flinn was known to be a man of few words. He was a dedicated family man, a hard-worker, and enjoyed living life to the fullest. He was an active member of the Boilermakers Union, Local 69, for more than 30 years. He was a faithful follower of Jesus in the First United Methodist Church of Conway and enjoyed being a member of the Koinoia Sunday School class.
His favorite pastimes were hunting and boating on Greers Ferry lake with his family, spoiling his grandkids and piddling in his shop on his cars and honey-do projects.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clyde and Eula Clanton; parents Silas Britton and Clydean Echols; brother, David Echols.
He is survived by his wife, Dayna, of 38 years. He will also be lovingly remembered by his family; Britton Echols (Ashley), Andrea Farris (Josh), Casey Echols, Colton Echols and grandchildren Hunter Echols, Haeleah Echols, Hannah Echols, Lucas Farris, Clayton Farris, Lacey Farris and Katey Farris as well a host of other family and friends.
Life will never be the same without him and he is already greatly missed.
Visitation will be at 12 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, with funeral service following at 1pm at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Entombment will follow at Crestlawn Mausoleum. Serving as pallbearers will be Britton Echols, Casey Echols, Colton Echols, Hunter Echols, Josh Farris, Lucas Farris, and Clayton Farris. Honorary pallbearers will be Dale Greer, Mark Tucker, Monty Crider, Jerry Gray, Kent Hankins, Donnie Jones, Rodney Allison, Donnie Cardin, Donnie Collins, Thomas Echols, and Randall Echols.
