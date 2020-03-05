Floella Earnestine Boggs Dobbs resident of Conway and former resident of McCrory passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the age of 96. Floella was born in McCrory on July 30, 1923, and was the daughter of Earnest and Annie Glenn Boggs.
Floella was blessed with a quick wit, a great sense of humor and the unique ability to know everything about a person she just met. She loved to laugh, but more importantly, she loved her family and Jesus. A 1940 graduate from McCrory High School, Floella was part of the Greatest Generation. She was born in the roaring 20’s, lived through the Great Depression, and worked in an ammunition factory during World War II. She married Jennings “Pete” Dobbs on Feb. 10, 1946, and co-owned Pete’s Grocery in McCrory. Together, they built a life on a farm near McCrory and raised four children until his death on Nov. 4, 1990.
Floella was preceded in death by her husband, Pete Dobbs, her parents, Earnest and Annie Boggs, one sister, Jimmie Graves, one brother, LaMonne Boggs, and daughter-in-law, Jane Bobbitt Dobbs. She is survived by her children, Gus Dobbs and wife Debbie of Roland, Glenn Dobbs of Russellville, Nancy Dobbs Best of Jonesboro, Janetta Slayton and husband Jamie of Conway. She is also survived by two sisters, Gwendolyn Dashler and husband Richard, and Lavelle Thomas, nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other family.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, at the Thompson-Wilson Funeral Home of McCrory with interment to follow at Fakes Chapel Cemetery.
Friends may visit at the funeral home beginning at noon until service time.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Jamie Slayton, Kyle McMasters, James Slayton, Jacob Best, Timmy Napier and Mark Phillips. Honorary pallbearers will be Rudy Fraser, Chad McFadden, Ty Murray McFadden and Seth Tyer.
The family would like to acknowledge deep appreciation to Rudy and Linda Fraser for their love, care and help with our Mother during her last few years living on the farm. Also, we would like to thank the staff of Brookdale Assisted Living in Conway for the care and attention provided over the past seven years.
Floella was a lifetime member and contributor to Fakes Chapel Methodist Church and in lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the church, c/o Stephanie Tyer 103 Woodruff 252 McCrory, Arkansas 72101.
