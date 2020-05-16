Flora Lee “Flo” Heaslip brought her light into heaven Monday, May 11, 2020, at the age of 101 years young.
Flo was an active member for 10 years at Woodland Heights Baptist Church of Conway, Arkansas.
Our beloved mom was a lady of many talents, tole painting, china painting, flower gardening and decorating her home. She was a feisty survivor who always had a kind word of encouragement and humor. No matter where she lived, she always considered Arkansas to be her much loved home.
Flo was a patriot, serving in the American Red Cross in Germany in her youth, followed by a long career as an executive secretary at the VA Hospital in Fayetteville, AR.
Flo was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Genieva Montgomery of Topeka, Kansas; a brother, Monty Montgomery of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and her loving husband, Samuel F. Heaslip of Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Flo is survived by her daughter, Janice Hayes; husband, Gordie of Stuart, Florida; granddaughter, Candy Olsen of New York City; daughter, Diana Thompson and husband Tommy of Greenbrier, Arkansas; granddaughter, Ashlee Robinson and husband Jeff of Greenbrier, Arkansas; great grandchildren, Kristian and Aria Robinson of Greenbrier, Arkansas; daughter, Lorna Moon and husband Keith of Runaway Bay, Texas; grandchildren, Jessie Pittman of Fort Worth, Texas, and James Pittman and his wife Hanna of Galveston, Texas.
The family would like to extend a special thank you and hug to the loving staff at Stonebridge Assisted Living and Kindred Hospice of Conway, Arkansas. Condolences may be sent to dianatom7@yahoo.com or c/o Diana Thompson, 38 Canten Cove, Greenbrier, AR 72058.
Visitation will be held Monday May 18, 2020, 1-3 p.m. at the Griffin Leggett Conway Funeral Home, 1751 Dave Ward Drive, Conway, AR 72034.
Flo was the widow of Samuel F. Heaslip, World War II Veteran, and will be laid to rest in a private family graveside service on Tuesday afternoon at the Arkansas Stave Veterans Cemetery in North Little Rock.
