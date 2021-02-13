Florence Alberta “Flo” Wilson, 83, of Newcastle, Oklahoma, went to be with her Lord and his angels on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Born on Sept. 12, 1937, she was the second of eight children of Scott Peck and Florence Alberta (Robinson) Tietjens.
Flo was born and raised on a farm in Arnold, Nebraska. She loved telling stories about the many escapades she and her siblings shared and the antics of her favorite uncles, Bill and Finch. Flo loved and never forgot her Nebraska roots. She wore her “Corn Huskers” attire as proudly as she did her “Grandma.”
After high school graduation, she attended nursing school in Lincoln, Nebraska. There she met a young man from Oklahoma stationed at Lincoln Air Force Base. Flo and Roy Wilson were married on June 14, 1959, in Stapleton, Nebraska. Flo graduated from nursing school and Roy was discharged from the Air Force and in September of 1959, the young newlyweds moved to Oklahoma City to begin their life together. In 1968, they moved the family to their farm in Newcastle. Flo truly enjoyed her hay bale decorations displayed out front on Highway 62.
Along with her nursing career, Flo was a nursing instructor for several area Vo-Techs. She received a Master’s Degree in Psychology from the University of Central Oklahoma. Flo was a member of the First Baptist Church in Newcastle and the Tri City Cowboy and Country Church.
Flo is survived by her husband, Roy; sons, Johnny and Jerry; son, James “Jimmy” and daughter-in-law, Cheryl; grandson, Scott; grandson, Christopher and granddaughter-in-law, Kristian; great grandchildren Diesel, Kota and Kora; two brothers and their wives, Frank and Regina Tietjens of Newcastle and Beverley and Rosaria Tietjens of Virginia; along with numerous other loved ones.
Me Ma will always be with us in our hearts and in our memories.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Flo’s honor to the Newcastle Senior Citizens, Inc., 504 Hwy. 130, Newcastle, OK 73065.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at the Newcastle First Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Newcastle Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of Eisenhour Funeral Home of Blanchard. Online obituary and guest book are available at www.eisenhourfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.