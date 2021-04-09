Florence Marie Zimmerebner, 94, of Conway, Arkansas, passed peacefully at sunrise on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021. She was born June 2, 1926, in Conway to the late Adalbert Lachowsky and Mary Elizabeth Rumker Lachowsky. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Henry Zimmerebner, Sr.; 13 siblings, and one daughter-in-law, Linda Williams Zimmerebner.
Florence is survived by her five sons, Mark Zimmerebner (Patricia), Henry Zimmerebner (Maureen), Casper Zimmerebner (Josette), Albert Zimmerebner and Gerard Zimmerebner (Nannette); grandchildren, Tracy Atkinson, Jessica Zimmerebner, Eryn Zimmerebner, Michelle Walker, Melanie Vinson, Jennifer Johnson, Sean Miller, and Joel Zimmerebner; numerous great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews; and her special friend, Tamara Tallant.
Florence was a life-long member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Conway and a forever-mom who held various jobs. Florence (Mom) enjoyed singing and playing the piano. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Rosary and visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, April 12, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Conway. Celebrants will include Monsignor Scott Friend, Father Tony Robbins and Father Warren Harvey.
Flowers are welcome but memorials may be made to the St. Joseph School Endowment, 1315 College Ave., Conway, AR 72034 and Arkansas Alzheimer’s, 201 Markham Center Drive, Little Rock, AR 72205.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.