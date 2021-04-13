Florene Elizabeth Barton passed away on April 8, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William W. Barton Jr.; her mother, Flora Maxwell Zylks; and her father, Archie Zylks.
She is survived by her children, William G. Barton III(Nancy) stepson, Brenda Dykes, Nancy Thompson (Truitt) stepdaughter and Tommy Crawford (Kim); 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Flo had a very caring, compassionate and giving soul. She loved to spend time with her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Peter’s Episcopal Church Discretionary Fund. The funeral service was held at Griffin Leggett Conway Funeral Home on Monday, April 12, 2021, starting at 10 a.m. with a visitation one hour prior. Burial followed at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
