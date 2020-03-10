Frances Atkinson, 74, of Eureka Springs, Arkansas, formerly of Naylor, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, March 5, 2020. Cremation arrangements made by Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Full obituary at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
