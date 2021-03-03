Frances Jolene Edwards, 79, of Vilonia, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord, Monday, March 1, 2021. She was born June 4, 1941, in Conway, Arkansas, to Howard “Jack” and Fannie Bailey.
Jolene was preceded in death by her husband, James Edwards; brother, Ronald Bailey; and her parents.
Jolene was a lifelong resident of Vilonia. She was a member of Vilonia United Methodist Church and the Church Treasurer, for 30 plus years. Jolene co-owned and operated Central Industrial Electric Inc. of Maumelle with her husband, James, for 35 years. She was a member of the Vilonia Car Club, where she owned and showed antique cars. Jolene loved to line dance and 2-step as a member of the Conway 2-Steppers and the Vilonia Jaycettes.
Jolene is survived by her children, Tina (Ronnie) Evatt of Vilonia and Jeff Edwards of Maumelle; grandchildren, Kristen (Brandon) Ayers of Vilonia, Braden (Ashley) Evatt of Vilonia and Kalab (Catie) Edwards of Georgia; great-grandchildren, Bailee and Kamryn Ayers, Bryson and Asher Evatt, Atley and Kaine Edwards, Landon and Emmett Dyre, and Emberly Edwards; sister-in-law, Kathy Bailey of Heber Springs; brother-in-law, Dale (Dianne) Edwards of Vilonia; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services will be held at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home Chapel in Conway, Arkansas, on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at 2 p.m. Visitation is one hour prior to the service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Vilonia Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Greystone Nursing and Rehab in Cabot and a Special Thanks to Joan and Kaylee.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.