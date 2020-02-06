Frances N. “Pat” Phillips, 76, of Conway, passed away Feb. 5, 2020, at her home. She was born Sept. 30, 1943, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Barney and Noreen Cooper. She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Cody Phillips and sister, Donna Rickard.
Frances is survived by her husband, of 52 years, Clarence “C.W. or Bud” Phillips; daughters, Kimberly McCray, Donna Irby and son, Richard Phillips all of Conway; grandchildren, Anthony Free of Mt. Vernon, Jensyn McCray, John McCray, David Irby, Jacquelyn Irby and Josh Phillips, all of Conway, Steven Bailey of Seattle, Washington; and one great grandchild, Madilyn Shockey.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
