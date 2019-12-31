Fred Simmons, Jr., age 68 of Conway, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019.
Funeral service for Mr. Simmons will be Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, 11 a.m. at Zion Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Twin Groves, Arkansas, by Rev. Clinton King.
The body will lie in state from 10-11 a.m. at the church the day of the funeral. Interment will be in Zion Grove Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Wilson & Jarrett Funeral Home, 106 E. Elm Street, Morrilton, AR 501-354-1662.
