Gary Daniel Presley of Conway, Arkansas, died peacefully at St. Vincent Hospital on Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Little Rock, Arkansas, at the age of 72.
Gary is survived by his wife of 50+ years, Donna Presley; brother, Gene Presley (Janice) of Perryville, Arkansas; three daughters, Kimberly Presley (Dusty) of Conway, Arkansas, Wendy Nance (Brandon) of Oceanside, California, and Patricia Rebick (Michael) of Memphis, Tennessee; and his five grandchildren, Jacob (25), Lewis (9), Kara (6), Presley (5), and Avery (2).
Gary Presley was born on Nov. 15, 1948 in Morrilton, Arkansas, to the late Daniel and Annah Lee Presley. Gary joined the United States Army in 1967 and served for three years which included fighting overseas in the Vietnam War. Following his time in active duty, Gary made his home in Conway, Arkansas, where he raised his three girls and spent his career as a gas utility technician with CenterPoint Energy for 40+ years.
Gary was the definition of hard work and loyal to a fault. He was a dedicated husband and father, but the role that he truly shined in was as “Papa”. He was the rock of his family, and he made sure his wife, children, and grandchildren were taken care of. He was a loved son, husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law, and friend. He never met a stranger and enjoyed fishing and riding his motorcycle. In his retirement years, Gary liked to sip coffee, take walks, and reminisce about the “old days.”
A visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 15, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home, 650 Central Landing Blvd., Conway, Arkansas, 72032. All are welcomed to attend the visitation. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Crestlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Arkansas Children’s Hospital Foundation (archildrens.org/giving) on behalf of Gary’s extra special grandson, Lewis Harris. Condolences can be sent to garypresley501@gmail.com as a lasting memory for Gary’s family. The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to all the doctors and nurses at St. Vincent Hospital in Little Rock for their help and kindness during Gary’s final weeks.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.