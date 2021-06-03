Gavin Lee Wagster, loving son, grandson, brother, nephew and friend, was called to his Heavenly Home on Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Jonesboro. He was born on October 29, 1998, in Jonesboro to Mike and Regina Branum Wagster.
Musician, Actor, Performer. Gavin Lee Wagster left an impression on everyone he came into contact with, either by his incredible personality or the art that he created. Whether it was one moment you spent with him or a lifetime it will never be enough for any of us.
Gavin was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather: Jerry Lee Wagster; maternal grandfather: Barney Branum.
He is survived by his parents: Mike and Regina Wagster of Paragould; two brothers: Jordon Wagster of Little Rock, Caden Wagster of Paragould; paternal grandmother: Carolyn Wagster of Paragould; maternal grandmother: Angela Branum of Kennett, Missouri; paternal aunts: Angela (Jeff) Hale of Paragould, Connie Willetts of Paragould; maternal aunt: Brandy Kay Waller of Kennett, Missouri; along with a host of special relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday June 5, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Rector First General Baptist Church. Funeral Services will follow at 2 p.m. at the church. Burial is private.
