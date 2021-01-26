Gene William Anthony, 82, passed away Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. He was the son of the late Elmer P. and Etta Anthony. He was born in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on March 7, 1938.
Gene was preceded in death by his loving wife, Tommie Sue. He is survived by his son, Charles W. Anthony, and grandson, William E Anthony.
Gene graduated from Conway High School in 1955. He enlisted in the US Army in 1961 and was honorably discharged in 1965. Gene worked in the electrical utility industry for over 40 years. Working as a winder for Arkansas Electric Cooperative, and eventually co-founding Multi-States Electric with friends in 1981, where he worked until retirement in 2008. Gene loved playing his guitar, studying World War II, watching the Razorbacks play, and going to drink coffee with his friends. His happy smile, and generous nature will be missed by all his family and friends.
Due to the current pandemic, there will not be any visitation. Instead, a graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at 1 p.m. in Oak Grove Cemetery, Conway, Arkansas. While all are welcome, face masks, and good social distancing practices are recommended.
In lieu of flowers, Gene requested that donations be made to the fellowship named after his wife; the UCA Tommie Sue Anthony Fellowship for the Education of the Gifted. Contributions to the fellowship can be mailed to the UCA Foundation, Buffalo Alumni Hall, UCA Box 4986, 2490 Bruce Street, Conway, AR, 72035.
