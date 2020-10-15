Genell Epley went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, October 13, 2020. She was born Sept. 27, 1931, in Cedar Falls, Arkansas, to Floyd and Esther Ply. Genell was preceded in death by her parents; her two husbands, Jessie Curbow and Dale Epley; her five older brothers, Thelmer (Eileen), Albert (Hazel), Allen (Hazel), Eugene (Lola) and G.L. (Mary) Ply; and a grandson, Kyle (Alana) Schumacher.
Genell never missed a day at the Faulkner County Senior Center. She loved playing bean bag baseball, cards and being around her friends.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, LaJuan (Kirk) Schumacher; granddaughter, Kristin (Kyle) Jones; four great-grandsons, Andrew and Pierce Jones and Asa and Kirk Schumacher, along with many friends and family members.
A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Oct. 17, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery and Mausoleum, 6707 Dollarway Rd., White Hall, Arkansas, 71602
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in mom’s memory to:
Faulkner County Senior Citizen Center
705 Siebenmorgan Rd.
Conway, AR, 72032
