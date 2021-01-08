George “Bo” Bradsher Myers, 66, of Conway, Arkansas, passed away on Jan. 4, 2021. He as born on Dec. 5, 1954, in Oxford, North Carolina, to Woodrow Wilson Myers and Gracie Elmer Ford Myers.
He is preceded by his parents, Woodrow and Gracie Myers; brothers, Ben Myers and Alan Myers; and sister, Elizabeth Thomas.
Bo is survived by his loving wife of 10 years, Shelia Myers; children, Rhonda Wright, Jason Byrd, Jeremy Moore and Jessica Moore; 12 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Bishop-Crites Funeral Home.
Arrangements made with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, Arkansas, www.bishop critesfuneralhome.com
