George John Depsky, 83, of Vilonia, Arkansas, passed away peacefully on Jan. 22, 2021. He was in Leesburg, Florida, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Chicago, illinois, on March 3, 1937, to John Depsky and Evelyn Keller Depsky. He was a Navy veteran, serving 4 years on the USS Neosho. He moved to Arkansas, working on the original start-up crew for Kimberly Clark as an electrical engineer for 30 years. After retiring, he enjoyed traveling in his RV, and hunting and fishing with friends and family. The last five years, he and his wife, Maureen, spent their winters in the RV at Florida Grande in Webster, Florida.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Allen Depsky; sister, Marilyn (Emil) Depsky Malanca; sister-in-law, Chickie McGleam; and nephew, Gregory Malanca.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Maureen McGleam Depsky; daughters, Jennifer (David) Bussey and Jacqueline (Terry) Koone; grandchildren, Kristen (David) Marter, Zachary (Claire) Bussey, Steven (Jennifer) Koone, and Caty Bussey; great-grandchildren, Brayden and Madison Bussell, Brooks and Reese Bussey, and Beckett Koone; many special nieces and nephews and their families; brother-in-law, William McGleam; and sister-in-law, Kathy Depsky.
Visitation only will be held at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway, Arkansas, on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, from 12-4 p.m. in the afternoon. Military Honors will be presented by the U.S. Navy at 3:30 p.m.
Per family request, in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Heart Association or Mamie’s Poppy Plates in memory of George.
Masks are required and social distancing is appreciated. The online guest book is available at www.roller funeralhomes.com/conway
