George “Leon” McMoran was born April 22, 1938, in Conway, Arkansas, a son to George “Woodrow” McMoran and Lola Mae Hogan McMoran and passed away at his home in Perryville at the age of 82 on Dec. 25, 2020.
Leon was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Perryville, an avid fisherman, a sporting clay enthusiast, loved to hunt quail and pheasant he worked up until March at Perry County Day Services as a van driver where he never met a stranger. He retired from LaSalle Bristol as a Branch Manager, but never really retired he always had something that kept him busy; Leon and Phylis had previously owned Mac’s Sporting Goods in Perryville where it was the “hang out” for him and his buddies to sit, drink coffee and gossip although to hear Leon and the men to say they didn’t gossip. Leon’s passion just didn’t lie there; it reached it a little bit further. You could find him and Phylis where ever the grandchildren and great grandchildren were. Playing whatever sporting event it was. He was there to cheer them on, oh and if Allen was the referee, he was going to be there to haggle him. Those grandchildren were the light of his life to say the least. Our days are going to be sadder without the smile that Leon will bring us each day, but Heaven sure is sweeter with him there.
Leon is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Gene McMoran.
He is survived by his wife of 30 wonderful years, Phylis Brown McMoran of Perryville; four sons, Allen McMoran and wife Mary Ellen of Conway, Charlie McMoran of Conway, Tommy Young and wife Misi of Perryville and Ricky Young of Bigelow; daughter, Cathie Mainord and husband Larry of Houston; grandchildren, Michael, Aaron, Ethan, Megan, Amber, Brady, Jordon, Austin, Laren, Tyler, Jessie, Amber and Sloan; nine great grandchildren, along with numerous other family and friends.
Memorial services will be Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Perryville, with visitation being held 1 hour prior to services.
Service and arrangements are by Bob Neal and Sons Funeral Home #5 Bruce St. Morrilton, AR 72110, 501-354-1638. www. bobnealandsons.com
