George Washington Adkisson, III, of Conway, Arkansas, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. He was born Dec. 31, 1945, in Little Rock, Arkansas, to the late G.W. Jr. and Mary Alice Adkisson.
George was preceded in death by his brother, Curt.
Left to cherish his memory is his son, Justin (Danielle) and his brother, William (Julie) both of Conway. He is also survived by two nephews, Knowles Adkisson of Little Rock, and Hunter Adkisson of Fayetteville, as well as Sandy Adkisson and Jo Nell Lowry of Conway and a host of extended family and friends that loved him dearly.
George was a loving father, father in-law, brother, brother in-law and uncle. He enjoyed the Dallas Cowboys, fishing and quail hunting with his father in-law, Fletcher Lowry.
His many years on the family farm in Palarm, Arkansas, where his love of all things farming led him down many paths including graduating the University of Arkansas with a degree in agriculture and working on Petit Jean Mountain with WinRock Farms.
He was an animal lover, a devoted Methodist and a favorite customer at Stoby’s and Mike’s Place. If you were to ever ask George what his favorite food was, he would have said fried okra and black eyed peas prepared by his mother in-law, Jo Nell.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Stonebridge Assisted Living in Conway and George’s long-time caregiver, Cindy Holliman.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at 2 p.m. with a reception to follow in the Fellowship Hall at First United Methodist Church, 1610 Prince Street, Conway Arkansas.
Interment will be held at a later date for the immediate family at Oak Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or First United Methodist Church.
